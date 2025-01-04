Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.23. 355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

Aperam Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aperam S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Aperam Announces Dividend

About Aperam

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

