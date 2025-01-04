Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.23. 355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.
Aperam Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aperam S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Aperam Announces Dividend
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
