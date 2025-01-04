Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 189,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 198,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Avanti Helium Stock Down 13.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.