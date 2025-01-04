Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €41.20 ($42.47) and last traded at €41.20 ($42.47). Approximately 46 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.40 ($42.68).

The company has a market capitalization of $819.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.50, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.64.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: European Union, Rest of the World, and Stateless. The company specializes primarily in the therapeutic areas of clinical immunology, haematology, and intensive care medicine.

