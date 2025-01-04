Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

