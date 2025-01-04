BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BFZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 66,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,794. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
