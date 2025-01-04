BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,664. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 166,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $2,757,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,096,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,596,239.40. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 478,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,965 over the last ninety days.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

