BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance
DSU stock remained flat at $10.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,056. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
