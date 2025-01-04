BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

DSU stock remained flat at $10.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,056. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.