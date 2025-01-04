BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

EGF opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

