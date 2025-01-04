BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans Dividend of $0.31

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3074 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE ECAT opened at $16.64 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
