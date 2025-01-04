BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE FRA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 367,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,316. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
