BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FRA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 367,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,316. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

