BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGT opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

