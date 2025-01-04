BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BKT stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

