BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BKT stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $12.67.
About BlackRock Income Trust
