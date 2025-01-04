BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 82,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

