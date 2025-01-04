BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance
MUA opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
