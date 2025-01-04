BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

MUA opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

