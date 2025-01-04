BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of BLE stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $11.41.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.