BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BLE stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

