BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2025

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BLE stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.