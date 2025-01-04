BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:MHN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 17,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
