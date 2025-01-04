BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MHN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 17,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

