BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $10.04. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 40,749 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 30,224 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 474,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 101,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

