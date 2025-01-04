BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $10.04. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 40,749 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
