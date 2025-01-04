BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MYN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 48,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,576. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.