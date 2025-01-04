BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE MQY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 217,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

