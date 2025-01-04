BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of BST opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $39.01.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

