BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
Shares of BST opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $39.01.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.