Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

BLIN stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

