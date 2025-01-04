Britvic (LON:BVIC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,333 ($16.56) and last traded at GBX 1,308.35 ($16.25), with a volume of 92013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,309 ($16.26).

Britvic Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,291.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,261.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,567.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 18,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,292 ($16.05), for a total value of £243,697.04 ($302,729.24). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock worth $46,512. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

