Brokerages Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) PT at $37.09

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGS shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

NYSE KGS opened at $43.66 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 565.52%.

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,085.25. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $610,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

