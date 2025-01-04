Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Buckle stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,374. Buckle has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $490,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,053,415.07. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $879,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,248,957. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Buckle by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 87,690 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Buckle by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

