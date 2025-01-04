CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$35.43 and last traded at C$35.47. Approximately 112,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 658,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.16. The stock has a market cap of C$11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

