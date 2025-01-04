CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX Trading Down 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.50. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

