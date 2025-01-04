CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CXGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.50. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

