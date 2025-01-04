Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Up 8.1% – Should You Buy?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.59 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09). Approximately 1,136,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 975,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Challenger Energy Group Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.42. The firm has a market cap of £15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.53.

About Challenger Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.