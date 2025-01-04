CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.27. 11,351,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 31,514,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

CleanSpark Trading Up 14.3 %

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 4.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 962.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in CleanSpark by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CleanSpark by 470.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 42.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

