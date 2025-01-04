Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,266,796 shares in the company, valued at $39,270,676. The trade was a 0.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Clearfield by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

