Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.50. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 10,335 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is 24.45%.
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
