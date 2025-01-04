Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHNGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.50. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 10,335 shares.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHNFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

