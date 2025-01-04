Comparing SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) and AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) and AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBC Medical Group and AirSculpt Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBC Medical Group $223.34 million 2.59 $340,000.00 N/A N/A AirSculpt Technologies $188.78 million 1.79 -$4.48 million ($0.14) -41.79

SBC Medical Group has higher revenue and earnings than AirSculpt Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.8% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SBC Medical Group has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirSculpt Technologies has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SBC Medical Group and AirSculpt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBC Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 AirSculpt Technologies 0 4 0 0 2.00

AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.53%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AirSculpt Technologies is more favorable than SBC Medical Group.

Profitability

This table compares SBC Medical Group and AirSculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBC Medical Group N/A -11.59% -7.05% AirSculpt Technologies -4.13% 2.22% 0.90%

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats SBC Medical Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool. In addition, it provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas, such as the stomach, back, and buttocks; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient’s own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. The company’s body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. It operates various centers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

