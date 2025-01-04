Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells 49,316 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 49,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $291,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,950,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,542.44. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of COMP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 3,606,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,124. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.89.

Get Compass alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.