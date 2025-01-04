Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,501.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.34. The stock has a market cap of £3.68 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

