CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of CNMD stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. CONMED has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $113.68.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
