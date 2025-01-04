Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.55 and last traded at $67.55. 54 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.