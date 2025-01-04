Contrasting TSS (TSSI) and Its Competitors

Risk & Volatility

TSS has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s peers have a beta of -1.14, meaning that their average share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TSS alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $122.53 million $70,000.00 76.33 TSS Competitors $1.64 billion $105.06 million -0.20

TSS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TSS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84% TSS Competitors -31.90% -27.95% -10.28%

Summary

TSS beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About TSS

(Get Free Report)

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.