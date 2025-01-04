D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.10 and last traded at C$13.10. Approximately 1,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

D2L Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.96.

D2L Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.