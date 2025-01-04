Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $50.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DYN. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $24.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.16. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $65,632.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,382.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $40,914.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,433.36. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,742 shares of company stock worth $1,443,246 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

