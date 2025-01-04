Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,043. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

