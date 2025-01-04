Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 332,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,557. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

