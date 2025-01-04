Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 332,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,557. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $10.55.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
