Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of ETX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 65,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,511. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

