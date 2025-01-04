Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ENX opened at $9.76 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
