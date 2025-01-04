Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. 94,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

