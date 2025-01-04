Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ETB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 28,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,454. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $15.35.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

