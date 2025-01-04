Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 28,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,454. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $15.35.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.