Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ETV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 260,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,595. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $14.63.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

