Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2025

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

