Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

EXG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 618,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,375. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

