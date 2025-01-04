Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Shares Up 30.8% – Should You Buy?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 598,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 122,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewater Wireless Systems
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.