Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) & Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bio-Techne and Elevation Oncology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.17 billion 10.01 $168.10 million $0.94 78.50 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$45.70 million ($0.82) -0.81

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Elevation Oncology. Elevation Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

98.9% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Bio-Techne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevation Oncology has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 12.86% 12.76% 9.59% Elevation Oncology N/A -59.73% -40.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Techne and Elevation Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 3 5 0 2.63 Elevation Oncology 0 0 6 0 3.00

Bio-Techne currently has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus price target of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 984.66%. Given Elevation Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Elevation Oncology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

