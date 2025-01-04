Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.
EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinor ASA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equinor ASA Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of EQNR opened at $25.20 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Equinor ASA
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Trading Halts Explained
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.