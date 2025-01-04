Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,751,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after buying an additional 132,157 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 862,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 522,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $25.20 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

